Berlin says OPCW continues probe of Navalny case, results to be provided later

Berlin [Germany], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is continuing the probe of Alexey Navalny case and will provide results later, the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Maria Adebahr, said Friday. "As far as we know, the OPCW investigation continues. We have not had the results yet," Adebahr told a briefing.

On Thursday, Navalny's official Instagram account said that there were traces of Novichok substance -- with which he was allegedly poisoned --on bottles from his room in Xander Hotel in the city of Tomsk. After the staff of Navalny's foundation found out he was hospitalized, they called a lawyer, went up to Navalny's room and began registering, describing and packing everything they saw there, including hotel water bottles. Berlin took notice of this message, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said.

"I would like to refer you to Navalny's team for all questions on this video. We have said all we want to say in press releases and statements, including those of the chancellor," Seibert said, when asked if Germany now had the bottles. When asked if Berlin could transfer the bottles to Russia as potential evidence, Seibert said there was nothing to add to the statements of German toxicology experts and statements of France and Sweden. (ANI/Sputnik)