Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onions lying on ports to be exported to countries including Bangladesh

India has allowed the export of onions lying on ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh, government sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 04:21 IST
Onions lying on ports to be exported to countries including Bangladesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has allowed the export of onions lying on ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh, government sources said on Friday. In the Kolkata zone, there are 20,089 metric tonnes of onion lying on the port while in Mumbai-II zone, 4,576 metric tonnes of the commodity are kept, sources said.

In other places like Trichy and Nagpur, 933 and around 258 metric tonnes of onion are lying on these ports respectively, they added. The development comes after Bangladesh had expressed "deep concern" over India's decision to ban onion exports, according to media reports.

The central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions except those cut, sliced or broken in powder form, with immediate effect, in an apparent move aimed at increasing domestic supply and reducing the prices. Last October, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had jokingly said she asked her cook to not add onion while preparing food and lamented that her country has been inconvenienced by India's decision to ban exports of onion in September. The ban was subsequently lifted in March this year.

"We have been inconvenienced with the ban on onion exports. If you had given a notice to us, we could have got it from somewhere else. I have instructed my cook not to put onion while preparing food. If you want to do such a thing, then do let us know at the earliest, Hasina had said at an event in the national capital while she was on an official visit to India. India's move to ban exports of onions earlier this week has shot up prices of the kitchen staple in Bangladesh. Apart from this, hundreds of Bangladesh-bound onion trucks were stranded at various ports and land borders in West Bengal. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of...

Democrat Schumer says Ginsburg vacancy should be filled by new president

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled until there is a new president.The American people should have a voice in the sele...

Biden challenges Trump on economy in Minnesota face-off, early voting begins in four states

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trumps handling of the U.S. economy on Friday as the two rivals campaigned in the election battleground state of Minnesota, one of four states where early voting w...

All safety measures being taken to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19: Patna airport

With guidelines issued for air travellers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities at Patnas Jay Prakash Narayan Airport are making efforts to ensure that all passengers are screened and social distancing norms being adhered to. We are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020