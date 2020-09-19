US mourns loss of 'titan of the law': Trump on Justice Ginsburg's demise

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "titan of the law" whose decisions have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:01 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. "Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law" who was "renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court," Trump said in a statement.

"Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds," he added. "May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world." US flags at the White House were lowered to half staff Friday "in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for women," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Twitter.

Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench, developed a rock star status during her career and was dubbed the 'Notorious RBG', CNN reported. She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, and affirmative action. (ANI)

