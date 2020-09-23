Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak: Report

As many as six Pakistani banks have been identified for suspicious transactions for close to USD 2.5 million, in a probe that looks into the role that global banks play in money laundering.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:24 IST
Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as six Pakistani banks have been identified for suspicious transactions for close to USD 2.5 million, in a probe that looks into the role that global banks play in money laundering. Pakistan Today reported that information revealed by data provided by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) found that 29 suspicious transactions of Pakistani banks took place between 2011 and 2012.

The list of banks involved in suspicious transactions includes United Bank (UBL), Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, and Habib Bank (HBL). "Out of the 29 transactions, Standard Chartered filed 28 SARs with FinCEN, while The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., filed one. All of these transactions took place between September and December 2012, except for one transaction that took place in November 2011," Pakistan Today reported.

The report was based on more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and financial institutions between 1999 and 2017 with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) that were obtained by Buzzfeed News and shared with ICIJ. The disclosures again raised questions about the success of government efforts to stamp out the flow of illicit funds around the globe and the effectiveness of internal anti-money-laundering compliance systems, which global banks have spent tens of billions of dollars to revamp in the past decade.

Among the SARs, banks flagged more than two trillion dollars in transactions for potential criminal activity including money laundering and sanctions violations. In some cases, banks continued to do business with individuals after receiving warnings from US officials, the ICIJ reported. Several of the banks cited in the stories, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, previously paid billions of dollars in fines and agreed to deferred prosecution agreements in the past decade over failures in their anti-money-laundering programmes.

Last week, FinCEN announced it was considering changes to enhance the effectiveness of its anti-money-laundering programme. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AICTE approves for inclusion of Geospatial subject in GATE and NET examination

Students competing for the popular National Eligibility Test NET for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and lectureship in Indian universities and colleges, including IITs and NITs and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE for JRF in CSIR ...

Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill gives official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the Union Territory.The Bill fulfills the...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Britain re-imposed some lockdown measures as a second wave of coronavirus infections swept across Europe, while the death toll in the United States crossed 200,000, with a report saying the U.S. drug regulator would tighten COVID-19 vaccine...

U'khand Assembly session held amid strict adherence to COVID protocols

A one-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly was held here on Wednesday amid strict compliance with COVID guidelines. The session, originally scheduled to be held from September 23-25, had to be curtailed to one day bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020