Japan mulling to hold telephonic talks between new PM, Russian President
Japan is mulling to hold a telephonic conversation between new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:41 IST
Tokyo [Japan], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan is mulling to hold a telephonic conversation between new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday. The official said at a press briefing that Suga had already held talks with the leaders of the US, UK and Germany, and wanted to have conversations with more heads of state and government.
"We are studying the possibilities (to hold talks) with various countries, including Russia," Kato said. Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new Prime Minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, unexpectedly announced his resignation on August 28, due to an aggravation of a chronic illness. (ANI/Sputnik)
