India, China decided to have next meeting of Senior Commanders at the earliest: MEA

India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China border issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:17 IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava . Image Credit: ANI

India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday on the India-China border issue. "The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas," said the MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a briefing.

"In this regard, the two sides have also decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest. In parallel, the next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) is also likely to take place soon," he added. India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders' meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground and to hold the next round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible. A joint press statement on Tuesday said that the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on "stabilizing the situation along the LAC in the India - China border areas".

It said that the two sides agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground. (ANI)

