Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four injured in attack in Paris near Charlie Hebdo's ex-office

Four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of Charlie Hebdo outlet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:29 IST
Four injured in attack in Paris near Charlie Hebdo's ex-office
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of Charlie Hebdo outlet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.

According to the minister, whose statement was broadcast by franceinfo, two of the injured were in grave condition.

According to media reports, there were two attackers and they are currently at large. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CAR President calls for better representation of Africa on the Security Council

In an address to the UN General Assemblys, annual debate, via a pre-recorded video, President Touadera asked the international community to find common solutions to eradicate the coronavirus.Humankind is confronted by various challenges, he...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.South Korean boyband BTS cancels October concert over coronavirusK-pop boyband BTS cancelled on Friday a concert set for October in the South Korean capital of Seoul as authorities...

Bihar to have rallies with distancing norms

Political parties and candidates can hold rallies as part of their campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls and the grounds where such meetings will be held will have white circles to ensure distancing norms. Addressing a press conference t...

Maha: Former Bhiwandi corporator, 3 others held for extortion

Four people, including a former corporator, were remanded in police custody on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a builder on several occasions, police in Bhiwandi in Thane said. Main Accused Mohammad Khalid Mukhtar Ahmed Shaikh 47 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020