Four injured in attack in Paris near Charlie Hebdo's ex-office
ANI | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:29 IST
Paris [France], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people were injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of Charlie Hebdo outlet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.
According to the minister, whose statement was broadcast by franceinfo, two of the injured were in grave condition.
According to media reports, there were two attackers and they are currently at large. (ANI/Sputnik)