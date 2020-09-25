Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials from Australia, Japan, US, India, focus on sharing best practices to combat COVID-19

Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the US Department of State in a video conference on Friday spoke about the importance of sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:35 IST
Officials from Australia, Japan, US, India, focus on sharing best practices to combat COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the US Department of State in a video conference on Friday spoke about the importance of sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic. "In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and sharing best practices on how to combat the pandemic. The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further added that the officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms particularly the leaders-led East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the India-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realising a common and promising vision for the India-Pacific. "They appreciated the Vietnamese chairmanship of the ASEAN and looked forward to the 15th East Asia Summit in November this year. The officials looked forward to the ministerial consultations to be held later this year," it said further. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Decomposed body of woman found

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found at a house in southwest Delhis Qutub Vihar on Friday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dishu Kumari. She hails from Jharkhand and worked at a private firm in Gurgo...

Multilateralism must not be just generous but also creative and practical: Jaishankar

Multilateralism, if it is to grow, must not be just generous but also creative and practical, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Addressing the ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism, Jaishankar highlig...

Assam govt to provide loan to entrepreneurs to revive tourism sector

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced a new scheme under which loan up to Rs 20 lakh with interest subsidy would be provided to entrepreneurs to revive the tourism industry, the worst- affected sector by the COVID-19 p...

DRDO completes key process relating to Pinaka missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO on Friday kick started a key process for production of Pinaka rockets, launchers and related equipment, officials said. They said the DRDO handed over to the Directorate General of Qual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020