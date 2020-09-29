Left Menu
UN secretary general calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to establish a ceasefire

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to take immediate steps to establish a ceasefire.

ANI | New York | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to take immediate steps to establish a ceasefire. "The secretary-general spoke today with H.E. Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and with H.E. Mr Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia," according to a press note issued by the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The secretary-general expressed grave concern over the ongoing clashes along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. He urged both leaders to take immediate steps to establish a ceasefire and resume negotiations in order to prevent instability in the region," it said. "The secretary-general reiterated his full support for the important role of the OSCE (the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group co-chairs, stressing the need for the sides to work with them to return to negotiations without delay or pre-conditions," it added.

Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan reportedly continued fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for the second day on Monday, despite calls from the international community for the hostilities to end. The UN chief on Sunday expressed his great concern over the latest Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calling on both sides to immediately stop fighting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes along the borders. (ANI/Xinhua)

