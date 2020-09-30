Left Menu
Development News Edition

We won elections therefore we have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 07:25 IST
We won elections therefore we have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump
US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden during their first presidential debate on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her. "We won the elections and it has consequences. We have the Senate and we have the White House. She (Barrett) is respected by all. Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate.

"She is good in every way. She is fantastic. She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court. We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added. Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection.

"The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said. Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87. Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Chaos reigns in first Trump-Biden debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trumps leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of Novembers election in a chaotic first debate on Tuesday marked by persona...

Nuclear threat against North Korea ‘continues unabated’, UN ambassador tells Assembly

Building a peaceful world without war is the consistent goal of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, UN Ambassador Kim Song told the delegates, but, he continued, the nuclear threat against North Korea continues unabated.He maintained ...

As historic virtual debate wraps, ‘our political leaders demonstrated their commitment to multilateralism,’ says UN Assembly President

This meeting has been substantive and exceptional, said Volkan Bozkir, wrapping up the Assemblys 75th-anniversary high-level segment, held against the backdrop of the global pandemic.The Assemblys historic decision in July to allow world le...

FACTBOX-Quotes from the first Trump-Biden debate

Here are some of the quotes making news at the first U.S. 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 3 election SUPREME COURTTrump, asked about whether...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020