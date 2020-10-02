Left Menu
Nepal records highest single day COVID-19 spike with 2,722 cases amid relaxation in restrictions

Nepal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,722 new cases within 24 hours, taking the national tally to 82,450.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,722 new cases within 24 hours, taking the national tally to 82,450. This surge comes amid relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions by the Central Government.

During a regular press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday announced the record number of COVID-19 cases, along with a record number of RT-PCR tests conducted within 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise despite a ban on selective areas by local governments. Jaeshwor Gautam, Ministry Spokesperson, announced that a total of 2,722 coronavirus cases were recorded in the country, after 14,749 samples were tested for infection.

The Himalayan nation currently hosts a total of 21,234 active cases, out of which 11,760 are in home isolation, 9,474 have been kept under institutional isolation. Another 210 people are in ICU, while 29 are currently on ventilator support, the spokesperson said. The Kathmandu valley has accounted for over 50 per cent of the new cases, with a record 1,638 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Already known as a hotspot of coronavirus cases, Kathmandu, one of the most densely populated cities in Nepal, registered a total of 1,280 cases, while the adjoining Bhaktapur district recorded 196 cases, and Lalitpur with 162 infections. With the COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal between 70-80 per cent, the nation has recorded 3,307 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 60,696.

Furthermore, as 11 people succumbed to the virus at the same time period, the death toll has surged to 520. (ANI)

