Trump's campaign manager tests positive for coronavirus
Bill Stepien, campaign manager of US President Donald Trump, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, US media reported.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 11:11 IST
Washington [US], October 03 (ANI/Sputnik): Bill Stepien, campaign manager of US President Donald Trump, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, US media reported.
According to the Politico media outlet, Stepien, 42, has "mild flu-like symptoms." He is going to work from home until the recovery.
On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. (ANI/Sputnik)
