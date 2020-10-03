15 people killed, over 30 injured in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 injured in a car bomb explosion near the district governor's compound in Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon, TOLO news reported.

Confirming the incident, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman said that some gunmen had attempted to enter the district governor's compound but were killed by the security forces.

Meanwhile, TOLO news quoted Obaidullah Shinwari, member of Nangahar provincial council, as saying that at least eight of those killed in the attack are civilians. (ANI)