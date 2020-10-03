Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 18:29 IST
Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Nepal, out of which, two women, aged 28 and 76, were from Sunsari and Chitwan respectively, while two men, aged 83 and 68 were from Kathmandu, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The death toll also included a 67-year-old from Lalitpur, a 41-year-old from Sindhupalchok, a 65-year-old from Dolakha, and a 79-year-old from Kailali, the report stated. A total of 62,740 individuals have recovered successfully, out of which 2,044 recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Valley reached 27,918 on Saturday after the three district administration offices in Kathmandu Valley imposed prohibitory orders starting August 19 midnight, The Kathmandu Post stated. According to the ministry, 204 people from Bagmati Province, 131 from Province 2, 86 from Province 5, 61 from Province 1, 26 from Gandaki Province, 14 from Sudurpaschim Province and six from Karnali Province have died of COVID-19 so far, The Kathmandu Post further said.

A spokesperson for the ministry Dr Jageshwar Gautam during a regular press briefing, said, "A total of 12,978 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours." The total number of PCR Tests conducted in Nepal reached 1,061,664 on Saturday. Gautam was quoted as saying, "Seven districts--Morang, Siraha, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi--have more than 500 active cases."

"Three districts--Manang, Mustang and Dolpa--don't have any active cases," he added. Gautam also informed that as of Saturday, 217 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across Nepal and 31 patients are on ventilator support.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Italian judge orders Conte to testify in Salvini migrant case,

An Italian judge on Saturday ordered Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and an array of senior officials to testify at a hearing into whether far-right leader Matteo Salvini should be tried for illegally detaining migrants.The decision to broade...

Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 2...

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020