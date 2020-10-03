Nepal reports 2,120 new COVID-19 cases, total tally spikes to 84,570

Nepal reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including eight deaths, taking the total tally of cases to 84,570 and the national death toll to 528. According to the Health Ministry, six men and two women died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Nepal, out of which, two women, aged 28 and 76, were from Sunsari and Chitwan respectively, while two men, aged 83 and 68 were from Kathmandu, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The death toll also included a 67-year-old from Lalitpur, a 41-year-old from Sindhupalchok, a 65-year-old from Dolakha, and a 79-year-old from Kailali, the report stated. A total of 62,740 individuals have recovered successfully, out of which 2,044 recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Valley reached 27,918 on Saturday after the three district administration offices in Kathmandu Valley imposed prohibitory orders starting August 19 midnight, The Kathmandu Post stated. According to the ministry, 204 people from Bagmati Province, 131 from Province 2, 86 from Province 5, 61 from Province 1, 26 from Gandaki Province, 14 from Sudurpaschim Province and six from Karnali Province have died of COVID-19 so far, The Kathmandu Post further said.

A spokesperson for the ministry Dr Jageshwar Gautam during a regular press briefing, said, "A total of 12,978 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours." The total number of PCR Tests conducted in Nepal reached 1,061,664 on Saturday. Gautam was quoted as saying, "Seven districts--Morang, Siraha, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi--have more than 500 active cases."

"Three districts--Manang, Mustang and Dolpa--don't have any active cases," he added. Gautam also informed that as of Saturday, 217 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units across Nepal and 31 patients are on ventilator support.