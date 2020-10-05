Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition leaders are being silenced by corrupt govt of Pakistan, says PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government saying that "political revolution" in the country would be possible only through the newly formed alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that opposition leaders are being "silenced" for speaking against a "corrupt" government.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 05-10-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 06:34 IST
Opposition leaders are being silenced by corrupt govt of Pakistan, says PML-N
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government saying that "political revolution" in the country would be possible only through the newly formed alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that opposition leaders are being "silenced" for speaking against a "corrupt" government. The major political parties in Pakistan formed an alliance ---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)--- with the aim to oust the Imran Khan government.

"The incumbent government is corrupt that is why it has bowed down before the sugar and wheat mafia," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb was quoted as saying by The News International. "PML-N leaders are being silenced because they speak against the surging inflation," she added.

Aurangzeb said that a "false conspiracy" was hatched against party president Shehbaz Sharif, who is the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Last month, the PML-N president was arrested in a money laundering case on Monday from the Lahore High Court, according to Gulf News. Shahbaz is currently on a 14 days physical remand.

Besides the PML-N president, the country's anti-corruption body has issued a notice to another opposition leader and Jamiat Ulema e-Islam's Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman. According to Dawn, the notice against Rehman and others pertains to "corruption and corrupt practices/accumulation of assets beyond means", which was issued by the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The first public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- an alliance of almost all major opposition parties -- will be held on October 11 in Quetta. PDM proposes to launch a mass protest campaign comprising public gatherings, political rallies, no-confidence motions, en masse resignations from assemblies, and, finally, a long march in January that will culminate in a sit-in in Islamabad until their demands are met.

As opposition parties in Pakistan have formed a new united front with an aim of restore "genuine and undiluted" democracy in the country, a European think tank said the opposition parties will need to "stick together" if they really intend to "loosen the stranglehold that the military establishment has had over governance and indeed the economy". "In the backdrop of these positive indications, the opposition will need to stick together if it really intends to loosen the stranglehold that the military establishment has had over governance and indeed the economy, of the country ever since its inception in 1947," the European Foundation of South Asian Studies (EFSAS), said in a commentary. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Welfare system ready for surge in jobless claims, insists Coffey httpson.ft.com3jzoHRt - Comp...

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage, says CEO

Fujitsu Ltd, the developer of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges trading system, is still investigating causes of the bourses worse-ever outage last week, the companys chief executive said on Monday.We will make utmost efforts to find the causes and...

UN chief strongly condemns suicide attack at office building in Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday local time strongly condemned the previous days car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistans province of Nangarhar. The secretary-general strongly condemns the...

New Zealand's Ardern lifts coronavirus restrictions in Auckland

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealands largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday as she expressed confidence a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated. The city w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020