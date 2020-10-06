Terrorists shell localities in 3 Syrian provinces
ANI | Damascus | Updated: 06-10-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 08:28 IST
Damascus [Syria], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group shelled inhabited localities in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing. "We registered three attacks on localities... in the provinces of Idlib..., Aleppo and... Latakia by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organisation," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.
He said no attacks on the part of terrorists controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours. Rear Adm. Grinkevich said the Russian military police had conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. (ANI/Sputnik)
