Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian Chancellor tests negative for COVID-19 after staffer contracts virus

Vienna [Austria], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik) Coronavirus tests for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his deputy, Werner Kogler, have come back negative after the infection was detected in an employee in their inner circle, ORF reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:42 IST
Austrian Chancellor tests negative for COVID-19 after staffer contracts virus
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus tests for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his deputy, Werner Kogler, have come back negative after the infection was detected in an employee in their inner circle, ORF reported on Tuesday.

According to the national broadcaster, other members of the government have also tested negative.

The chancellor will continue to work in his office, but will mostly conduct meetings by video and telephone conferencing.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Militants from Syria being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh - Assad tells RIA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said militants from Syria were being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, speaking in an interview with Russias RIA news agency published on Tuesday. Damascus can confirm this, Assad said.Turkey and Azerbaijan have...

U.N. calls for impartial probe into S.Korean man killed by N.Korea

The United Nations Human Rights office in South Korea called on Tuesday for an impartial investigation into the killing of a fisheries official by North Korean troops at sea last month, as the mans family urged the U.N. to conduct its own p...

Special court convicts former Union Minister Dilip Ray, others in coal scam case

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999. Special Judge Bharat Pa...

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020