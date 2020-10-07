4 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban car bomb attack in Helmand

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Four Afghan soldiers were killed and three others injured in a car bomb attack that the Taliban radical movement carried out against a security post of the National Army in the southern Helmand province, Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Wednesday. According to the spokesman, the attack took place at 11.00 p.m. local time on Tuesday (18:30 GMT).

Zwak specified that the Taliban carried out this attack in the Yakhchal area of Greshk district. No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: As Afghanistan peace talks stutter, U.S. says violence levels too high