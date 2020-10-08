Left Menu
Development News Edition

India slams Pakistan for failing to address core issues in Kulbhushan case

India on Thursday once again hit out at Pakistan for failing to provide unimpeded, unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav saying that Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:14 IST
India slams Pakistan for failing to address core issues in Kulbhushan case
Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday once again hit out at Pakistan for failing to provide unimpeded, unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav saying that Pakistan has failed to address the core issues in the case. Earlier, Pakistan rejected India's demand that an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel be appointed for Jadhav to ensure a free and fair trial, whereas the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had in July 2019 ruled that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" in the Jadhav case and also grant consular access to India

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in his weekly media briefing today said "Pakistan has failed to respond on the core issues pertaining to the (Kulbhushan Jadhav) case. The core issues are the provision of all documents related to this case and providing unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered counselor access to Kulbhushan Jadhav" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson further added "These issues have to be addressed if we have to have an effective review & reconsideration, as ordered by the International Court of Justice. Pakistan must show its intention to deliver on these issues".

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. The ICJ had upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gayle was going to play today's match but he had food poisoning: Kumble

The big-hitting Chris Gayle was on Thursday about to feature in his first game of IPL 2020 but for food poisoning, Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble said. Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at th...

India, Sri Lanka talks on implementation of USD 15 million grant to boost Buddhist ties

India and Sri Lanka held talks on the implementation of a USD 15 million grant for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries, the Indian High Commission here said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 26 anno...

Fire breaks out at PVC sole factory in Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis Narela on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No injury or casualty was reported, he added Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the...

AYUSH ministry body signs MoU with Amity University to promote research in Ayurvedic sciences

Continuing with its policy of forging partnerships for promoting and developing the AYUSH systems of healthcare, the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA here under the AYUSH ministry has inked an MoU with the Amity University for promoting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020