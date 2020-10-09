Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian Police, demonstrators clash on third day of protest over contentious omnibus bill

Indonesian Police and protesters clashed in Jakarta on the third day of the demonstrations against a "job creation" omnibus bill.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:55 IST
Indonesian Police, demonstrators clash on third day of protest over contentious omnibus bill
Indonesian police fired tear gas at the protesters gathered outside the presidential palace and the demonstrators threw rocks at the police in retaliation. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian Police and protesters clashed in Jakarta on the third day of the demonstrations against a "job creation" omnibus bill. Nikkei Asia quoted a Jakarta police spokesperson as saying that as many as 8,000 people took part in the protests on Thursday, including workers, students and staff in non-governmental organisations. However, the protest later turned violent after some protesters in central Jakarta set bus stations and roadside plastic barricades on fire.

According to footage of the protest, the police had fired tear gas at the protesters gathered outside the presidential palace and the demonstrators threw rocks at the police in retaliation.The protests also took place in several other cities across the country including Makassar in South Sulawesi, Bandung in West Java and Semarang in Central Java. Nikkei Asia reported that the omnibus bill, passed ahead of schedule in parliament on Monday, makes sweeping changes to more than 70 laws in key sectors such as labour and tax.

"Broadly, we think that the reform package -- if implemented well -- could move Indonesia toward a new regime of reduced policy uncertainties...This is because many clauses have endowed the central government with the authority to issue regulations in case deadlocks occur at the regional level," Helmi Arman, an economist at Citi Indonesia, was quoted as saying. However, the critics of the bill believe that it will damage workers' rights, weaken environmental protections, and was passed without adequate consultation with affected parties, Nikkei Asia reported.

Earlier this week, a group of 36 international investors including the UK's Aviva Investors and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management issued an open letter to Indonesian authorities saying they "are concerned by certain modifications which could be potentially detrimental from an environment, social, and governance perspective if implemented." Nikkei Asia further quoted a spokesperson for the Factory Workers Federation, one of the labour organisations that took part in Thursday's protests, as saying in a virtual press conference that "[workers need to] continue to take action until the Omnibus Law is cancelled."

The controversial points in the bill include giving the central government more power over green issues such as the conducting of environmental impact analysis, and the removal of a clause that stipulated at least 30 per cent of forest area must be maintained for watersheds and islands, the Nikkei Asia reported. The government has withdrawn some points from the bill's draft such as in the articles on severance packages.

According to the draft, employers "can provide" compensation money for matters such as unfulfilled paid leave -- a payment that was mandated in the original 2003 law. On Monday, the bill was reverted to its original wordings mandating the employers to pay for "rights that should have been received." However, there remains confusion in whether the bill passed on Monday was final. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court

Indonesian President Joko Widodo came under increasing pressure to repeal his new controversial labour law on Friday with union and Muslim groups preparing to challege it in court and some regional leaders publicly opposing the legislation....

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back COVID recovery

Britains economy grew much more slowly than expected in August, setting back its recovery from the coronavirus lockdown, with much of what growth there was down to a one-off government restaurant subsidy programme, official data showed on F...

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Frances Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokias radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network.Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local ...

Norway's striking union, oil firms to meet mediator on Friday

Oil firms and labour officials in Norway are to meet on Friday with a state-appointed mediator to try to end a strike that threatens to cut output from western Europes biggest oil and gas producer by some 25.Six offshore fields shut on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020