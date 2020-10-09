Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss Israel's peace agreements with UAE, Bahrain

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 09 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday was congratulated by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on signing peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, the Israeli prime minister's office said. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; the two leaders discussed regional issues. Ethiopian PM Ahmed congratulated PM Netanyahu on the historic peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and said that PM Netanyahu had led a historic move, the magnitude and full positive ramifications of which will only be understood by future generations," the press service said on Twitter.

The two leaders also addressed the issues of agriculture and repatriation of Ethiopian Jews to Israel. Last month, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. According to Avi Berkowitz, special adviser to US President Donald Trump, another seven Arab or Muslim countries are likely to follow suit and conclude similar agreements with Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)