Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after an unexplained illness was found in one of the volunteers.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:01 IST
Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after an unexplained illness was found in one of the volunteers. In a statement, the company said, "Following our guidelines, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians," ENSEMBLE being the name of the study, CNN reported.

The injection is being developed by the Janssen vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson. The company has not yet revealed details about the unexplained illness but has stopped trials while doctors find out if the illness was caused due to the vaccine or was a coincidence. The idea behind clinical trials is to explore the dangerous side effects of vaccination. "Adverse events -- illnesses, accidents, etc. -- even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies," the company added.

The company also claimed its strong commitment to safety. All clinical trials carried out by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Company have prespecified guidelines that maintain that studies must be paused in case an unforeseen serious adverse event (SAE) is noticed in relation to the vaccine so there can be a careful review of all medical information. "We must respect this participant's privacy. We're also learning more about this participant's illness, and it's important to have all the facts before we share additional information."

The drugmaker said, "Serious adverse events are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of serious adverse events can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants. Further, as many trials are placebo-controlled, it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo." The Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health Ashish Jha said that this pause is not immediately concerning. "This is completely expected, and it's just a reminder how ridiculous it is to try and meet a political timeline of having a vaccine before Nov. 3," Jha told CNN

"The Johnson & Johnson trial is the biggest trial of the vaccine that I know of -- 60,000 people," Jha said. "Within that trial you'd expect a few pauses," he added. However, the drugmaker claimed that there is a "significant distinction" between a study pause and a regulatory hold on a clinical trial.

It further said that a study pause, in which recruitment or dosing is paused by the study sponsor, is a standard component of a clinical trial protocol. After AstraZeneca's vaccine trial, this is the second Phase Three vaccine trial to be paused in the US. However, the trial has resumed there and in other countries but still remains paused in the United States while the US Food and Drug Administration investigates.

Jha further said that they want the vaccine to be safe. "To me, it's reassuring that companies are acting responsibly and pausing when they need to." Phase Three trial of Johnson's vaccine started in September. It's one of six coronavirus vaccines being tested in the US, and one of four in the most advanced stage. It requires just one dose and hence, federal officials have said they hope testing may be completed a bit faster than other vaccines, including those being made by Moderna and Pfizer, which require two doses, CNN further reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

Chinas imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the worlds second-biggest economy.Exports in August r...

Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill

Pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson announced on Monday that it has paused the advance clinical trial, ENSEMBLE, of one of its vaccines after an unexplained illness was found in one of the volunteers. In a statement, the company said, F...

Tamil Nadu CM's mother passes away

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamis mother Thavasaye Ammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93.She suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem at 1 am.Chief Minister Pal...

Pfizer modifies protocol for virus vaccine study

Drugmaker Pfizer has again modified the protocol for its late-stage study of its vaccine against the new coronavirus, this time to include more young participants. The company said on Monday that its received permission from the Food and Dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020