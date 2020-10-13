Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests erupt against Pak's attempt to alter status of GB, crackdown on activists

People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:50 IST
Protests erupt against Pak's attempt to alter status of GB, crackdown on activists
People from Gilgit Baltistan carried out demonstrations in Muzaffarabad (PoK), Karachi and Hunza against Pak govt's attempt to alter the status of Gilgit Baltistan by making it a province. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release of the rights activists who have been sentenced on trumped-up charges, the protesters have launched a massive resistance drive in the wake of Islamabad's attempts to change the political status of occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

"We are not going to give up until all activists are released from prisons. We all are ready to be arrested. We are waiting for the next move of the Aseeran-i-Hunza Rihaee Committee. Whenever they give a call, we will hold widespread protests across Diamer, Darel to Khunjerab border. We will hold demonstrations across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. If required, we will go on strike," said a leader of the Gilgit Baltistan Youth Alliance, Karachi. In Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), a massive protest was organised on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Student Liberation Front against the government's decision to make Gilgit Baltistan a province.

Political activists said that they will sacrifice themselves but will not let Pakistan alter the status of the region. People from Gilgit Baltistan, who have been living in other Pakistani towns, have also taken to the streets against Islamabad's arbitrary decision. Recently, Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, reignited the contentious issue of grant of provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.

The sudden announcement of the inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of Pakistan and underlying reasons for the same are much wider and its implications are bound to set the tone for exacerbating tensions, that is already being played out in the east along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India-China border. The people of the region have also been protesting against the denial of fundamental rights and policies. They accuse the administration of exercising high handedness in dealing with those who demand their rights.

They have threatened to scale up their protests if Baba Jan and other activists who are in jail for years are not released immediately. Gilgit Baltistan, earlier known as Northern Areas has been governed by the "Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009", which established an electoral framework. Elections have been held in the region under the Order that provides for only limited autonomy.

The people accuse Pakistan of systematically exploiting the region of its resources and sharing no dividends with them. Any resistance they say meets brutal government reprisal with activists and leaders hounded, arrested and tortured. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded, she told LCI telev...

Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires Argentina, October 13 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the countrys Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as ...

Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi. Superintendent of Police SP, City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.The police have begu...

UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions, minister says

The British government may have to impose stricter restrictions than it currently has if the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates in high risk areas, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020