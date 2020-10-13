Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports 4,108 new COVID-19 cases, 508,389 in total

Iran's health ministry reported 4,108 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total confirmed number in the country to 508,389.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:40 IST
Iran reports 4,108 new COVID-19 cases, 508,389 in total
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry reported 4,108 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total confirmed number in the country to 508,389. The pandemic has so far claimed 29,070 lives in Iran, up by 254 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 411,840 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,570 remain in intensive care units, she added. According to the spokeswoman, 4,369,622 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 26 Iranian provinces, Lari noted, asking people to avoid unnecessary outings. Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past weeks, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures, including the compulsory use of face masks, in the capital Tehran.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey wants conditions on Caucasus ceasefire, floats broader talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday calls for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh are reasonable but must include an Armenian withdrawal from Azeri lands, and he floated holding talks that would include Ankara.Speaking at ...

BJP names Chetan Chauhan's wife as candidate for assembly bypoll

The BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for nine assembly bypolls spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Nagaland, and its nominees include Sangeeta Chauhan whose husband Chetan Chauhan, an international cricketer and a minister in the ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After frying chicken for over 100 years, Kansas restaurant is shut by pandemicMark Martins family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, servi...

MSP will stay; 'arthiyas' in Punjab too will benefit from new farm laws: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reached out to scientists, professors and senior professionals from farm sector in Congress-ruled Punjab to clear misgivings about new farm laws, saying that the reforms will even benefit arthiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020