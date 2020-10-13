Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan is not a 'democracy but a stratocracy': Altaf Hussain

Pakistan is not a "democracy but a stratocracy" where the army is ruling the country directly or indirectly and any criticism of it has been declared against the law, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST
Pakistan is not a 'democracy but a stratocracy': Altaf Hussain
Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is not a "democracy but a stratocracy" where the army is ruling the country directly or indirectly and any criticism of it has been declared against the law, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain. Taking a dig at the Pakistan Army, Hussain said that the job of the army is to defend the borders of the country and not to do politics. He added that the forces in the country have killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

"The army has killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs, yet Altaf Hussain is still called a terrorist. The job of the army is to defend the borders of the country and not to do politics. Every Commissioned officer of the Army takes an oath that they will not take part in politics directly or indirectly. A military officer who participates in politics plainly violates the Constitution and his oath, too. There is no democracy in Pakistan," Hussain said. "Unfortunately, Pakistan is not a democracy but a stratocracy. The army is ruling the country directly or indirectly. Even today, any criticism of the army has been declared against the law and the one who dares to expose the army is held a traitor. It looks as if the army is not human but angels," he added.

Hussain said that there is no other leader except him, who openly addresses the army in this way. He said that an attempt is being made to occupy the islands of Sindh as well. "The PPP government in Sindh itself wrote a letter to the federal government expressing its consent to sell the islands that belong to Sindh. This way the Zardars (Feudal) has sold islands along with lands. It is imperative for Sindhis to join hands with him (Altaf Hussain) and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take possession of Sindh," he said,

He said that the islands belong to Sindh and the people of Sindh should take back these islands "The islands belong to Sindh. The people of Sindh should support him and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take over the property of Sindh. He said these words while giving a video lecture the other day," Hussain said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine trials spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn.Johnson Johnson raised its a...

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said on TuesdayThe federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptomsRonaldo was dropped from the countrys Nations League match against Swed...

SC extends time till Jan, 2021 to Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid iron ore

In a relief to mining firms, the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended time till January 31, 2021 to them to transport royalty paid iron ore, mined prior to March 15, 2018 in Goa on grounds such as imposition of lockdown to contain COVID-19 pan...

India expected to have COVID vaccine from more than one source by early next year: Health minister

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020