Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 12

ANI | Gwadar | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:57 IST
Pakistan: 14 security personnel killed in attack on OGDCL convoy in Gwadar
14 security personnel killed in Gawadar attack. Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 12:00 PM (local time). The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) staff was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi.

The employees of OGDCL are safe. However, two QRF (Quick Reaction Force) vehicles came under ambush. The vehicles received fire/RPG hit and overturned resulting in the death of 14 men, read the official statement of 133 Wing (SSD) Dasht Scouts. As per the statement, out of the 14 security personnel killed, two are from 133W DS, five from 128W AM, and seven from FCSS.

Soon after the incident, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Singer (BRAS) claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post, adding that they would issue a detailed statement soon. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief with the families of personnel killed in the attack. He also sought a report into the incident.

Balochistan is essential to the country's flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. The corridor seeks to connect China's western province of Xinjiang with Gwadar, giving Beijing access to the Arabian Sea.

