India US 2+2 dialogue likely to take place on October 26-27, official announcement expected soon

The India-US 2+2 dialogue between the foreign ministers and defence ministers of the two countries is likely to take place later this month in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:10 IST
US and India flags. Image Credit: ANI

The India-US 2+2 dialogue between the foreign ministers and defence ministers of the two countries is likely to take place later this month in New Delhi. The talks between the defence and foreign ministers of India and the United States are expected to take place on October 26 and 27 in New Delhi. An official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

High powered dialogue between India and the United States is going to take place in the backdrop of ongoing border tensions between India and China. New Delhi and Beijing have held seven rounds of military talks and multiple rounds of diplomatic level talks which have remained inconclusive and tensions between the two Asian giants along Line of Actual Control (LAC) still persist. A key focus of 2+2 dialogue will be peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. High-level strategic defence cooperation, trade, connectivity, improvement of supply chains structure, counter-terrorism and dialogue on the regional issue including Doha peace talks vis a vis Afghanistan may also come on the table.

The two countries may also exchange notes on cooperation in COVID-19 response and related vaccine and strengthening of partnership at the United Nations where India will assume office as a non-permanent member at the United Nations Security Council. Preparations for 2+2 dialogue are underway. Foreign Minister Jaishankar met his US counterpart Pompeo at the quad meet in Tokyo recently.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun, who was on an India visit, discussed agenda of upcoming 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Indian Army's vice-chief, Lt Gen SK Saini. will also visit the Hawaii-based Indo-Pacific Command ahead of 2+2 dialogue. (ANI)

