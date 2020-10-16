Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Ghor province

At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday.

ANI | Ferozkoh | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:09 IST
6 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Ghor province
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday. "At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city, Ghor province, on Friday," Tolo News quoted Interior Affairs Ministry's spokesman Tariq Arian as saying.

No terror group has taken the responsibility of the attack so far. Afghanistan in recent weeks has witnessed an increase in violence despite the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and Taliban to restore peace in the war-ravaged nations.

Also Read: FEATURE-As Afghans count cost of deadly floods, officials warn of worse to come

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports record high 621 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnias new COVID-19 infections hit a record high for the third day in a row with 621 cases on Friday, and authorities warned that the healthcare system could collapse if the trend continued. The country of around 3.3 million people has so ...

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...

Haryana: To protest new farm laws, JJP MLA refuses to accept govt post

A legislator of the JJP, the ruling BJP ally in Haryana, on Friday refused to accept a government post to protest the newly enacted farm laws. Barwala legislator Jogi Ram Sihag was appointed chief of the Haryana Housing Board by the state g...

Court issues summons to Sanjay Bhandari in money laundering case

A special PMLA court has issued summons to alleged defence middleman Sanjay Bhandari and asked the Enforcement Directorate ED to expedite the process of his extradition, the central agency said on Friday. The courts order came on Thursday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020