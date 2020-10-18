Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sajid Mir, a notorious terrorist and shadowy figure, wanted in over half dozen countries, says report

In a bid to shield their homegrown and foreign terrorists, Pakistan has made continued effort to avoid being blacklisted in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-terror financing watchdog.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:16 IST
Sajid Mir, a notorious terrorist and shadowy figure, wanted in over half dozen countries, says report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to shield their homegrown and foreign terrorists, Pakistan has made continued effort to avoid being blacklisted in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-terror financing watchdog. While it tries to showcase its "efforts" in combating terrorism, analysts are saying that Pakistan is trying to deceive the global anti-terror financing watchdog to avoid being blacklisted and to let terror perpetrators go to scot-free.

"Among the most notorious of these terrorists is a shadowy figure who is wanted in more than half a dozen countries for his involvement in terrorism but who remains under the protection of the ISI - Sajid Mir," Jihad Watch said in its report. Sajid Mir is the one who planned and executed the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and who also looks after the LeT's overseas assets. Moreover, Mir is responsible for attacks in about half a dozen other countries - US, Australia, France, Denmark, and the UK. Furthermore, he is on Federal Bureau of Investigation's wanted list.

"Despite his mugshots being available, none of the intelligence agencies have been able to locate him. As is their wont, the Pakistanis feign complete ignorance about Sajid Mir, a standard Pakistani response when confronted with an inconvenient demand," the report stated. According to political analyst Shuja Nawaz, every time US officials presented evidence of Taliban and Haqqani Network sanctuaries inside Pakistan, they were met with a "blank stare".

"Sajid Mir remains a shadowy figure about whom not much is known. Even his antecedents are fuzzy. Some reports claim that he joined the LeT at the young age of 16 and then rose up the ranks. But other reports, which might be circumstantially more credible, claim that he is a Pakistan Army/ISI member/officer who has been working very closely with the LeT," the report further stated. A US law enforcement official had once said that "Sajid Mir is too powerful and too well connected for them to go after. We need the Pakistanis to go after the Taliban and Al Qaeda."

As things stand, Pakistan is on the FATF's grey list since June 2018. The country is facing the difficult task of clearing its name from the FATF grey list. Islamabad is finding it difficult to shield terror perpetrators and implement the FATF action plan at the same time.

Earlier this month, in a major setback, FATF's Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering kept the country on "Enhanced Follow-up List" for its slow progress on the technical recommendations of the FATF to fight terror financing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Top Christian clerics urge Lebanese leaders to agree on government

The leaders of Lebanons Maronite and Orthodox Christian churches urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to stop delaying talks on forming a government in scathing sermons in which they blamed them for the countrys financial crisis and political d...

CBI books six customs officers in Bengaluru in gold missing case

The CBI has booked six customs officials in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the airport in the city. The gold was seized at the Kempegowda international airport here from 13 passengers b...

U'khand forest dept develops 'Badri Van' near Badrinath temple

The Uttarakhand forest department has developed a forest named Badri Van near the famous Himalayan temple of Badrinath by growing plant species endemic to the area. The Badri Van has been developed over a one-acre plot along the highway en ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs NATION DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi Pakistans failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020