Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to offer loans to lure developing countries to shun Chinese telecom gear

The US government is making efforts to persuade developing countries to stop using Chinese telecommunication equipment, offering financial assistance to use alternatives that Washington deems safer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:14 IST
US to offer loans to lure developing countries to shun Chinese telecom gear
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The US government is making efforts to persuade developing countries to stop using Chinese telecommunication equipment, offering financial assistance to use alternatives that Washington deems safer. The United States is ready to offer loans and other financings, potentially worth billions of dollars in total, to countries to buy hardware from suppliers in democratic countries rather than from China, Wall Street Journal reported citing Bonnie Glick, the deputy administrator at the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is spearheading the effort.

According to the report, the USAID, which is known for providing food assistance than technology, will dispatch staff to meet politicians in the developing countries with an aim to persuade them that using telecom equipment from two Chinese giants, Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp is a bad idea. The offer of financial assistance represents a new tool Washington is deploying as it broadens the tech Cold War with China.

The Trump administration has been trying to curb Chinese technological advances over what it says are concerns about spying and trade practices. From the last two years, the US has lobbied allies to join the US in banning Chinese-made equipment for networks using 5G wireless technology, which promises superfast speeds to enable driverless vehicles, more efficient factories and other innovations.

The American officials say Huawei and ZTE pose threat to national security and the Chinese government can order the two companies spy or conduct cyberattacks, a scenario that the companies and Beijing say would never happen. The US campaign initially focused on 5G deployments in Europe, where it has had some success, including in Britain and Poland. Other countries, most notably Germany, are still debating whether to restrict or ban Chinese-made equipment.

The USAID this month has signed an agreement with the Federal Communications Commission to jointly counter 5G deployments using Chinese equipment in developing countries, combining the FCC's technical and policy expertise and the aid agency's network of some 10,000 employees in about 100 countries. Glick said the messages to developing countries will hit two themes: Chinese equipment is vulnerable to espionage, and the loans that Chinese finance agencies such as the state-controlled China Development Bank offer that finance the equipment can trap them.

"There's a lot of fine print," Glick said. "Countries are left in a tremendous amount of debt, and China takes over control of national assets," Glick said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Uber on Monday said the riders who have been tagged for not wearing mask on a previous trip will have to take a selfie showing them wearing a mask, in order to book their next trip. This new feature ensures that feedback received from drive...

Mumbai Metro resumes operations

Mumbai Metro resumed its operations on Monday, months after they were halted in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. The Metro, which suspended its services in March, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as th...

Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active cases to 22,304 in Odisha, according to the state Health Department on Monday. A total of 2,70,346 positive cases of coronavirus were ...

Thackeray, Fadnavis visit flood-hit areas in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday began their tours of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada and western Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused after heavy r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020