Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising US-China trade tensions may derail post-Coronavirus Economic Recovery, says IMF

The growing US-China tensions in trade, tech and geopolitical spheres may hamper post-coronavirus economic recovery alongside other risks such as the second wave of the pandemic and social inequality, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:48 IST
Rising US-China trade tensions may derail post-Coronavirus Economic Recovery, says IMF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The growing US-China tensions in trade, tech and geopolitical spheres may hamper post-coronavirus economic recovery alongside other risks such as the second wave of the pandemic and social inequality, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday. "Escalating US-China tensions spanning trade, financial flows, technology, and geopolitics could pose major economic risks, given Asia's major role, among other things, in global value chains ... A rise in social unrest triggered by the pandemic's disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable could compromise recent hard-won gains," the IMF said in a Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific.

The relations between the United States and China have significantly deteriorated under the administration of US President Donald Trump after Washington accused Beijing of being engaged in unfair trade practices and of making timid efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Tensions between the two countries have also soared over China's activity in the South China Sea. China has accused the US of trying to increase its presence in the South China Sea by sending navy ships to conduct freedom of navigation operations in the area.

The US is also undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait after a US warship crossed the waterway, China said. But despite Beijing's accusation of violation to its sovereignty, the US insists the strait is part of international waters and its "freedom of navigation" operations are in line with international law. Recently, the US blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, saying that they are helping the ruling Chinese Communist Party construct artificial islands in the South China Sea, which the US sees as a military provocation. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German cabinet rules mean members don't have to quarantine - govt spokesman

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, took part in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day but other ministers do not need to go into quarantine, a government spokesman said. Hygiene...

Cycling-O'Connor takes Giro 17th stage as top contenders stay quiet

Australian Ben OConnor won the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia, a 203-km mountain trek from Bassano del Grappa, as Joao Almeida retained the overall lead at the end of a quiet day for the top contenders on Wednesday.OConnor gave the NTT team...

Trump tends to his electoral map, Biden eyes Obama boost

President Donald Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the leadup to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign. As Democrat Joe Biden hol...

Union Cabinet approves order modifying Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the adoption of a Home Ministry order modifying the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, that will strengthen local bodies by completing the three-tier power structure that will be directly ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020