PML-N leader Mariyam Nawaz likely to be arrested

Days after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case, according to sources.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Days after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case, according to sources. "Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested. She is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case," sources said.

The sources added, "The National Accountability Bureau is making case for her bail violations and the bail is likely to be cancelled. This comes after a recently held anti-government rally in Karachi where political parties under the banner of joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room. Safdar has now been released on bail. Almost all police officers in Sindh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. (ANI)

