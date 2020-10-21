PML-N leader Mariyam Nawaz likely to be arrested
Days after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case, according to sources.ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST
Days after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case, according to sources. "Mariyam Nawaz is likely to be arrested. She is likely to be arrested in a bail violation case," sources said.
The sources added, "The National Accountability Bureau is making case for her bail violations and the bail is likely to be cancelled. This comes after a recently held anti-government rally in Karachi where political parties under the banner of joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.
Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room. Safdar has now been released on bail. Almost all police officers in Sindh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga, The News International reported.
PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Karachi
- Maryam Nawaz
- Nawaz Sharif
- Safdar
ALSO READ
Maryam, Fazlur to target poor governance of Imran Khan-led government in PDM rally
Imran Khan's defiance against opposition parties, sedition charges against so-called PM of PoK
Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations
Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations
Pak govt action against opposition leaders result of 'deep rot' that set in since Imran Khan assumed office: European think tank