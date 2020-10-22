Left Menu
Development News Edition

We need to uncover Pakistan's lies about Kashmir: Manoj Sinha

It is important to uncover the lies and propaganda by Pakistan in regard to Pakistan's infamous invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha while speaking at a two-day symposium organised by the Ministry of Culture titled 'Memories of 22 Oct, 1947' to mark the 73rd anniversary of the invasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:00 IST
We need to uncover Pakistan's lies about Kashmir: Manoj Sinha
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

It is important to uncover the lies and propaganda by Pakistan in regard to Pakistan's infamous invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha while speaking at a two-day symposium organised by the Ministry of Culture titled 'Memories of 22 Oct, 1947' to mark the 73rd anniversary of the invasion. Addressing the public, Sinha said: " It is important to uncover the lies that have been going on over years. The time has come to expose the real face of Pakistan and their sympathisers. The objective of this symposium is to remind everyone of Pakistan's betrayal, the bravery of the population of Jammu and Kashmir towards the Pakistani proxy forces and Army, and the sacrifice of our brave soldiers."

Sinha mentioned that he was surprised that several people were still unaware of Pakistan's actions in Kashmir, and about the sacrifice of soldiers. "Pakistan had not only shed the blood of Kashmir and its people, it also attempted to divide us, which it failed to do so because of our unity, love and goodwill," he added.

During his speech, Sinha recounted several stories of the bravery of the soldiers defending Kashmir and the brutality of the Pakistani invasion. "The youth of the new generation of Kashmir may not know how the Pakistani government and its military, through 'Operation Gulmarg' had mercilessly killed our brothers, burnt our homes, and humiliated our sisters. Through this symposium, we want to remind our young and old generations that the memories of 'Sarva dharma sama bhava' (All religions are the same), innocent lives and Sufism were besmirched with the blood of innocents by the actions of Pakistani Army led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which turned years of brotherhood relations into a hateful relationship," he further added.

He reiterated that people should not forget the wounds inflicted by Pakistan's attack on Muzaffarabad (PoK) on the day of the invasion. On October 22, 1947, Pakistan invaded Kashmir and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism.

Thousands of men, women and children were killed while the raiders carried out a siege of the then bustling town of Baramulla. European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K. "The planners and perpetrators of the tribal invasion were, and remain, without doubt, the foremost enemies of the Kashmiri people. The day the invasion began on October 22, 1947, has to be the darkest day in the history of the J-K," the European think tank said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

Six Sri Lankan fishermen weredetained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indianterritorial waters, the maritime agency said on ThursdayIt has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast GuardsaidIndiaCoastGuard has apprehended one Sri Lanka...

Restriction on foreign carriers' cargo flights to provide level playing field to domestic airlines: Puri

Indias decision to restrict foreign carriers non-scheduled cargo flights to major cities in the country was taken to provide a level playing to domestic airlines at a time when COVID-19 has significantly affected the aviation sector, said C...

Odisha institutes award to honour singer Sunanda Patnaik

The Odisha government instituted the Sunanda Samman for excellence in classical music on Thursday in the honour of eminent singer Sunanda Patnaik. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard, an official said, adding th...

Nitish may do another volte face, Chirag cautions the BJP

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte face and re-align with Lalu Prasads RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA. Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020