US advises compatriots in Belarus to stock up essentials as opposition's ultimatum expires

The US Embassy in Belarus has recommended its compatriots to avoid mass gatherings and stock up with at least three-day supply of food, water and medicines, in light of the so-called People's Ultimatum announced by Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to the government in Minsk.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 24-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Minsk [Belarus], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Embassy in Belarus has recommended its compatriots to avoid mass gatherings and stock up with at least three-day supply of food, water and medicines, in light of the so-called People's Ultimatum announced by Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to the government in Minsk. Earlier in October, Tikhanovskaya warned the Belarusian authorities that all the enterprises across the country would start a nationwide strike and all roads would be blocked if the government failed to fulfill three demands: President Alexander Lukashenko should resign, violence against protesters should end, and all the political prisoners should be released. The ultimatum expires on Sunday.

"Last week, a 'People's Ultimatum' was declared calling for the Government of Belarus to meet certain demands by the deadline of October 25. As part of the ultimatum, if demands were not met, consequences were also announced (protests, strikes, blocking traffic, and other measures). Considering the ultimatum, security forces and protesters might escalate their use of force during protests, demonstrations, rallies, and other similar large gatherings," the embassy said. The US embassy called on compatriots to avoid mass gatherings, monitor local media updates, carry proper identification at all times, including a US passport with a current Belarusian visa.

"Maintain at least a three-day supply of food, water, medications, cash and other essential items for emergency use," the statement said. Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which Lukashenko secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues holding rallies. (ANI/Sputnik)

