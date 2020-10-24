I voted for a guy named Trump, says US President after casting vote

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his vote in Florida ahead of his three rallies for re-election.

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his vote in Florida ahead of his three rallies for re-election. "It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot. I can tell you that. Everything was perfect, very strict, right by the rules. When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that," the President said as quoted by CNN.

Trump told reporters that it was an "honor" to be voting in the state, where he held rallies on Friday. Florida is a key battleground state in the upcoming presidential elections as both the Trump campaign and Joe Biden's campaign have "put a lot of resources" in the state. "I don't think there's ever been anything like this, this tremendous spirit. I hear we're doing very well in Florida, and we're doing very well, I hear, every place else," Trump said Saturday after voting.

When asked about who he voted for, he said, "A guy named Trump!" Trump would be travelling to three Covid-19 hotspots for rallies on Saturday (local time) -- the battleground states of North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin, as reported by CNN.

The US Presidential elections are to be held on November 3. (ANI)

