Morocco registers 4,045 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Rabat [Morocco], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco announced on Saturday 4,045 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 194,461. The number of recoveries from the coronavirus increased to 160,372 after 3,197 more were added, while the death toll rose by 50 to 3,255, the health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 699 patients are in intensive care units.The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 82.5 percent. China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco. On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donations, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Guizhou Province also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help protect Moroccan medical workers fighting the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)