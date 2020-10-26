Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji Nabi Township in PD6 of Kabul city when a magnetic mine detonated on a vehicle.

The statement did not provide any further details of the blast. No group -- including the Taliban -- has claimed responsibility for the blast.