Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic dampens Nepal's annual Dashain celebration

If it wasn't for the COVID-19 outbreak, then the family of Mira Adhikari, a housewife who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic, would have gone to their ancestral house for Dashain celebration.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:58 IST
COVID-19 pandemic dampens Nepal's annual Dashain celebration
An elderly person applying Tika to a youngster. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

If it wasn't for the COVID-19 outbreak, then the family of Mira Adhikari, a housewife who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic, would have gone to their ancestral house for Dashain celebration. With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led administration urging people to celebrate the festival in their homes , Mira Adhikari's family dropped the plan of visiting Tanahun, their ancestral home that is around 150 kilometers away from capital Kathmandu.

"Every year during Dashain we used to gather at our ancestral home where all our relatives would come and meet. This year we celebrated it in our own home. We didn't go to our village," Mira told ANI. The tenth day of Dashain, which also is known as Bijaya Dashami, one of the most important days of the fortnightly festival observed by Hindus in Nepal sees elders putting Tika on the forehead of the young ones along with Jamara.

With the rising number of COVID-19 infection in the Himalayan nation chances of further spread of contagion remains high at the annual festival witnessed by millions around the country. Over the months, the government has issued several warnings to people about possible rise in cases if the movement around the nation increases. Although the number of people rushing to their homes this year has stayed low in comparison to previous years, the fear of spread of coronavirus remains high.

Last week, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his address to the nation had urged people to celebrate Dashain at their residence to maintain social distance. President Bidya Devi Bhandari wishing people on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami has requested people to celebrate it with caution and awareness.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba have also appealed to confine this year's Dashain within family members in the house following health safety protocols. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters and wounded nearly as many, in one of the heaviest blows to the oppositions strongest groups, a spokesman and a war monitor sa...

Priyanka Gandhi interacts with weavers from Varanasi, assures Cong support

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with weavers from Varanasi and assured them that her party was standing with them against injustice of all kinds. Priyanka Gandhi interacted with about 40 to 50 ...

Strict action to be taken against adulterators: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the Pure for Sure campaign that started from Monday. He said that during the festive season complaints of adulteration increases in products ...

India sending food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea: MEA

India is sending 270 metric tonnes of food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020