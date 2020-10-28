Left Menu
Twitter outage in India; App on website, android, ios face issues

Over a thousand users of Twitter on Wednesday reported outages on the social networking site from several parts of the world, including India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over a thousand users of Twitter on Wednesday reported outages on the social networking site from several parts of the world, including India. According to DownDetector users in India complained about the homepage being unable to load. The issue began around 8 pm. The social media website is not allowing users to refresh their feed. Issues are being reflected not only on the web version but also on the Twitter app for iPhone and Android.

DownDetector is a site which offers real-time status and outage information. Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, a pop-up message appears on the micro-blogging site: "Something went wrong, try again."

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

