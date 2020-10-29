Eight killed in prison riot in Afghanistan's Herat

At least eight prisoners were killed and 12 were injured in the Herat Prison riot that started on Wednesday evening, health officials said on Thursday. According to Tolo News, Mohammad Rafiq Shirzai, spokesman for the provincial public health directorate said that the riot started after the police began clearing the partitions that were created by the prisoners in Block 5 of the prison.

The injured were taken to the hospital, he added. Jailani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor said that the police have controlled the situation. Sources said that the prisoners torched Block 5 and the riot continued until midnight. (ANI)