Trump, Biden to hold duelling rallies in Tampa
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST
US President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden are slated to hold duelling rallies on Thursday in Tampa in Florida, an extremely crucial general election battleground state, with less than a week remaining before the Election Day. Trump will go first, holding an early afternoon rally outside the Raymond James Stadium, while Biden will go second, headlining a socially distanced drive-in-car rally in the early evening, reported Fox News.
The former vice president arrives in Tampa after holding a campaign event earlier in the day in Democratic-rich Broward County in southeast Florida. According to Fox News, Trump will get an extra bonus, as the Raymond James Stadium is a site for in-person early voting, and the Trump campaign is banking on some supporters casting a ballot either before or after the rally.
With 29 electoral votes up for grabs, Florida's the largest of the traditional battleground states. Meanwhile, the numbers for the pre-election voting in the presidential election in the US have surpassed those of the 2016 election.
The US Presidential Election is scheduled to be held on November 3. (ANI)
