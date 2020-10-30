Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus global count surpasses 45 million

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 12:48 IST
Coronavirus global count surpasses 45 million
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The global count of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 45,018,354 as of 04:55 GMT on Friday, Sputnik reported citing the university. More than 1.18 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Madagascar PM, ministers meet Indian envoy; review bilateral relations

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay headed a meeting to review the relations between India and Madagascar, which was attended by Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and several Madagascar cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Henry R...

In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival

On Japans southern tip, some initiatives to revitalise local businesses are making small but steady success, offering a silver lining for a region that has long suffered from an ageing population and declining economy.Nagasaki, which has se...

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims but does not dismiss U.S. extradition case

A judge has blocked an attempt by Canadas attorney general to get parts of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arguments dismissed in the case to extradite her to the United States, according to a ruling released on Thursday. Howev...

Olympics-Domestic ticketholders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday. Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020