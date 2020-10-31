Left Menu
Pakistan Railways Minister warns opposition of 'dangerous consequences' for fighting against state

Pakistan's Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday warned the opposition that there could be dangerous consequences of picking up a fight against the state.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:39 IST
Pakistan Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday warned the opposition that there could be dangerous consequences of picking up a fight against the state. While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Ahmad said that a political fight was well within the rights of the opposition but they had no right to stage a war against the state, reported The News.

He also warned that the stance of Pakistan's opposition could hurt the political forces of the country. "I don't get why Nawaz Sharif has launched Ayaz Sadiq -- who was quiet in the last 2.5 years....This is all happening as per Nawaz and Maryam's instructions," The News quoted Ahmad.

The minister further stated that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq's comments regarding Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman had saddened and hurt the armed forces. He also stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not said no to any dialogue with the opposition.

"Doors for negotiations are never close. If the PPP and PML-N can unite then so can other parties....Dialogues and negotiations are part of politics," Ahmad said. The country has witnessed a tense political scenario, with the opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has organised three mammoth rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Balochistan as part of countrywide agitations, demanding the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

