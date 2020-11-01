Argentina reports 9,745 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Saturday reported 211 more deaths from COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 31,002, according to the Ministry of Health. The ministry also reported 9,745 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide count to 1,166,924, including 973,939 recoveries.

Buenos Aires province, the worst-hit among all provinces in the country, has so far registered 549,365 infections. On Thursday, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said the situation is improving in the country while urging the population to maintain sanitary measures.

Argentina registered its first COVID-19 case on March 3. The country has extended its isolation and social distancing measures until November 8. (ANI/Xinhua)