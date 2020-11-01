Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 people detained in overnight anti-quarantine clashes in Spain

About 50 people were detained in various cities in Spain during overnight riots against strict quarantine measures imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's authorities said.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:38 IST
50 people detained in overnight anti-quarantine clashes in Spain
Spanish flag (Credit: Reuters Pictures) . Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): About 50 people were detained in various cities in Spain during overnight riots against strict quarantine measures imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's authorities said. Clashes with the police took place in Madrid, Logrono, Bilbao, Santander, Malaga and other cities.

In Madrid, protesters were trying to block one of the central streets, setting waste containers on fire and building barricades. According to municipal authorities, 30 people were detained in the capital and three police officers were injured. Another six people were detained in Logrono and seven police officers were injured in clashes.

Anti-quarantine protests also took place in several cities of Basque Country, including Bilbao, San-Sebastian and Victoria where seven people were detained. At least five protesters were detained in Santander. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the actions of radicals "unacceptable" calling on the country's residents to show responsibility and unity in the fight against the pandemic.

A high alert regime has been in effect in Spain over surge in COVID-19 contagion, which prescribes night curfews. Restrictions on movement have been introduced in various autonomous communities and municipalities. On Thursday, the Spanish parliament approved the extension of the high alert for six months until May. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Corpses lie unclaimed on Day of the Dead in violent Mexican state

For Ben Yehuda Martinez, head of forensic services in the violence-torn Mexican state of Guerrero, there is more to celebrating Day of the Dead than arranging a colorful altar with flowers and photos.It means trying to identify 428 bodies c...

Campaigning for Nagaland bye-election ends

Campaigning for the bye-election to the two Assembly constituencies Southern Angami I and Pungro-Kiphire in Nagaland came to an end on Sunday evening. Three candidates ruling NDPP nominee Medo Yhokha, oppposition NPFs Kikovi Kirha and Indep...

Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record; health official says true toll worse

Irans daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, and the head of a top medical body said the actual toll was at least three times higher than the official count. The deaths, announce...

Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020