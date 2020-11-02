Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two churches in Canada's Ontario go up in flames under 'suspicious' circumstances

Two churches in the same area in Canada's Ontario province went up in flames overnight under "suspicious" circumstances, media reported.

ANI | Ontario | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:25 IST
Two churches in Canada's Ontario go up in flames under 'suspicious' circumstances
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Ontario [Canada], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Two churches in the same area in Canada's Ontario province went up in flames overnight under "suspicious" circumstances, media reported. According to national public broadcaster CBC, local emergency crews responded to a fire in the South Caradoc United Church shortly after midnight on Sunday. Another fire was reported hours later some six miles away at the St. Andrew's Anglican Church.

"We're still in the preliminary stages of both investigations, so we are following up on all leads, but obviously it is very suspicious that two churches caught on fire in close proximity around the same time," regional police representative, Constable Kevin Howe was quoted as saying by CBC. No injuries were reported in the incidents, but the St. Andrews Church was deemed completely lost in the fire. The Fire Marshal's office has launched a probe into the incidents. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's C3ntro Telecom furthers relationship with Tejas Networks for upgrade of its High Speed Optical Backbone Network

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upg...

IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthiks remarkable catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and said it was completely keepers wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behin...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020