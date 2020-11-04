Russia records 19,768 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has recorded 19,768 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,693,454, the federal response center said on Wednesday. In the same 24 hours, 15,567 people have been discharged and 389 patients with the coronavirus have died.

On Tuesday, Russia recorded a daily increase of 18,648 cases. Moscow registered 5,826 new infections in the past 24 hours, the highest number of any region in the country. On Tuesday, the capital had 5,150 new cases, on Monday 4,796. (ANI/Sputnik)