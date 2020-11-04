Left Menu
US Elections 2020: Lead in many key States started to 'magically disappear', claims Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he was earlier "leading, often solidly, in many key States" in the 2020 Presidential polls but they "they started to magically disappear".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:16 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he was earlier "leading, often solidly, in many key States" in the 2020 Presidential polls but "they started to magically disappear". Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the "pollsters" got it completely & historically wrong!"

This comes hours after he had alleged "major fraud" in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same. Addressing his supporters from the East Room in the White House, Trump said, "We want voting to stop."

"We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list... as far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump. Earlier in the day, he had claimed victory in the 2020 presidential elections and thanked the American people for their tremendous support and said the results of polls have been "phenomenal".

"I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it... The results tonight have been phenomenal... We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," he said while addressing a crowd, many of whom were without masks, from the White House. Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote counting to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden. (ANI)

