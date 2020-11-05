Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police to get tougher on COVID-19 rule-breakers as England enters another lockdown

The UK Police will strengthen the enforcement of the new COVID-19 lockdown rules being imposed in England as of Thursday, and people who "recklessly" ignore the regulations will be fined, the chair of the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC), Martin Hewitt, has announced.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST
UK police to get tougher on COVID-19 rule-breakers as England enters another lockdown
National Police Chief's Council (NPCC), Martin Hewitt (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK Police will strengthen the enforcement of the new COVID-19 lockdown rules being imposed in England as of Thursday, and people who "recklessly" ignore the regulations will be fined, the chair of the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC), Martin Hewitt, has announced. "Not following the regulations and measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable. We won't waste time with endless encouragement for those who knowingly or deliberately break the rules. People recklessly ignoring the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice," Hewitt said in a statement.

According to the NPCC chief, the police will continue using its so-called 4Es approach -- engaging, explaining the regulations, encouraging people to follow them, and only enforcing as the last resort -- and officers will assess every situation and respond accordingly. "As we always do, Chiefs will make operational decisions based on the circumstances in their area," he added.

Fines for breaking lockdown rules in England currently start at £200 ($260) and can rise to £10,000 ($13,000) for repeat offenders. The NPCC said last week that a total of 20,233 fines had been issued in England and Wales under the coronavirus regulations between March and October.

England entered a four-week strict lockdown from Thursday, in an attempt to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The new restrictions, which prime minister Boris Johnson has said are "less prohibitive" and "less restrictive" than the ones imposed in March, will include the closure of pubs, restaurants, except for takeaways and deliveries, gyms, entertainment venues and all non-essential shops.

Unlike the previous national lockdown, schools, colleges and universities will remain open, as well as workplaces for people who cannot work from home. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide chakka jam agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn. The call for the nationwide chakka...

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...

INSIGHT-How billionaire Jack Ma fell to earth and took Ant's mega IPO with him

They say talk is cheap. Tell that to Jack Ma.Corporate Chinas shiniest star was just days away from seeing his Ant Group list on the stock market in a record 37 billion deal, when he chose to launch a blistering public attack on the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020