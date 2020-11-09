Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports of China keeping Uyghurs on surveillance confirmed one more time

While China continues to refute reports of ongoing atrocities on Uyghurs in Xinjiang region, another revelation has yet again confirmed Beijing using technology for surveillance on the ethnic minority community.

ANI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:20 IST
Reports of China keeping Uyghurs on surveillance confirmed one more time
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

While China continues to refute reports of ongoing atrocities on Uyghurs in Xinjiang region, another revelation has yet again confirmed Beijing using technology for surveillance on the ethnic minority community. According to a report by IPVM, Dahua's software, published on its website, was revealed to track Uyghurs, thus, confirming that Dahua had developed discriminatory software like its rival Hikvision, which promoted a Uyghur-detecting AI camera last year.

However, Dahua later deleted the source after IPVM tried to contact them and refused to comment on the issue. Giving details about how the information spread out in the media, IPVM said, "The news first began spreading on Twitter after engineer Serge Bazanski (@q3k) posted lines of code from Dahua's SDK showing "EM_NATION_TYPE_UYGUR". Here, "NATION" is short for nationality in Chinese, the term being used by Beijing for the ethnic groups.

It further said, "After @q3k's tweet, the news was widely shared on social media, including by Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong." On November 2, the Hong Kong pro-democracy activist said in his tweet: "As #HK IT analysts found out, #Dahua, #China's partially state-owned CCTV producer, includes special functions for detecting #Uyghurs w/ its products. Dahua reportedly helps #CCP to monitor Uyghurs & #Muslim minorities in #Xinjiang."

IPVM further reported that over a dozen PRC police departments are deploying Uyghur analytics, which China's top law enforcement agency even included in facial recognition guidelines. "EM_NATION_TYPE_UYGUR" is a face attribute analytic that is widely deployed across Chinese police security camera networks to automatically determine whether a person is Uyghur (or not), IPVM said.

Despite receiving criticisms from around the world, China has continued to use facial recognition technology to keep an eye on the Uyghurs. In 2019, the US government had imposed sanctions on Dahua and Hikvision over human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

According to an earlier report by The New York Times, Chinese companies offering such analytic include Megvil, SenseTime, Yitu, CloudWalk. "The companies' valuations soared in 2018 as China's Ministry of Public Security, its top police agency, set aside billions of dollars under two government plans, called Skynet and Sharp Eyes, to computerize surveillance, policing and intelligence collection," NYT reported.

About seven per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and said the camps provide vocational training.

People in the internment camps have said they are subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, besides being prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The incident took place in the city of High ...

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked ...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...

European shares jump as Biden wins U.S. election

European shares jumped on Monday as a victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe, while chipmaker Infineon rose on a strong revenue forecast.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020